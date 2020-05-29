Corrie Yee Rocks An Orange Chain Bikini While Posing In The ‘Freezing’ Pacific Ocean

Corrie Yee took to her Instagram account on Friday to share yet another racy post with her loyal fans. The model flaunted her beach body while spending a day in the “freezing” Pacific Ocean water.

In the sexy video, Corrie looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a bright orange bikini. The tiny top boasted chain straps that put her muscular arms and shoulders in the spotlight. The garment also flaunted her massive cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms also sported chains on the sides that fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist as they accentuated her flat tummy and toned abs. Her killer legs were on full display in the clip as well.

Corrie stood in front of a large rock formation as the waves crashed in around her. She posed in an array of positions while flaunting her figure and round booty. She also lost her balance multiple times due to the flowing water as she laughed off her blunder.

Corrie wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to include thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as smoke eye shadow and defined brows.

She appeared to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with soft pink lip gloss.

Corrie’s 962,000-plus followers wasted no time showing some love for the clip. The video was watched more than 9,800 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her account. Fans also left over 200 messages in the comments section during that time.

“We appreciate all you do for the glam shots,” one follower said.

“Love the color on you, have a wonderful weekend beautiful,” remarked another.

“Incredibly hot,” a third social media user wrote.

“To me you are like a majestic rose, each one of your cloaks is simply beautiful. Have a wonderful day,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits for her gorgeous online photos. She’s most often seen in scanty bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and skintight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently delighted her followers when she posed in a nude bikini with a flowing skirt. To date, that photo has garnered more than 13,000 likes and over 280 comments.