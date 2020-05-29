Hungarian Fitness Trainer Anita Herbert Shows Off Insane Physique In Colorful Bikini

Anita Herbert flaunted her fit body to her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, May 29, with a new update, which she used to discuss the use of supplements as part of the fitness journey.

The Hungarian fitness model and trainer stood in front of a sand-colored Jeep Wrangler as she faced the camera. Herbert kicked her hips to the right while opening the opposite leg to the other side. She lifted her heel up in a way that showcased her muscular leg.

Herbert rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a colorful print against a baby blue background. Her bikini top had small triangles that allowed her to show off her cleavage. They were held by spaghetti straps that tied behind her neck. She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps, which she wore high on her sides. Herbert wore a light blue sarong wrapped around her hips, though it was high enough to expose her bottoms.

Herbert wore her dark hair parted on the left and style down. She pulled her straight tresses over her right shoulder, helping frame her face.

In the caption, she said the supplements are helpful, but not mandatory. They can aid if the person is putting in the work and being consistent about it.

Within just 30 minutes of going live, the post has attracted more than 4,200 likes and upwards of 90 comments. Many Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Herbert on her body and beauty.

“Stunning picture. You look amazing and absolutely gorgeous,” wrote one of her fans.

“Your hair shorter looks really good! Like it even more,” replied another one.

Many others used the opportunity to ask her questions about supplements and to share their own regimes.

“Hi Anita, I take protein, BCAA for my muscles and magnesium before sleep. I’m seeing results but my lower body not so much [sad emoji] but also I’m only getting 6-7 hours of sleep, maybe that’s my problem?” asked another user.

“Protein, pre workout, aminos, multi vitamin, probiotics, fish oil, joint fuel! You look incredible!” added a fourth fan.

Herbert often posts photos of her physique as a way into broader discussions about fitness. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a photo of herself sitting on a yoga mat while rocking a black workout set. In her caption, she talked about intermittent fast regime, which is an eating pattern that cycles between periods of fasting and eating. Herbert explained that she follows the fast five days a week, taking breaks on the weekends.