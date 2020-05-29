Shanina Shaik Flaunts Shapely Posterior In Multicolored String Bikini On Instagram

Shanina Shaik soaked up the sun and exposed lots of skin in the latest photo series on her Instagram page. In the shared snapshots, the Australian model/actress wore a purple, pink, and blue tie-dyed string bikini that flattered her curves.

In the first photo of the two-image update, Shanina posed with her back towards the camera which showed how the suit’s minuscule briefs exposed her shapely posterior. With wet hair falling down her back. she stood with her arms in the air, her torso tilted slightly to one side, and her face raised toward the sunlight. She was surrounded by a number of potted plants in the shot and an outdoor shower was visible in the background.

Shanina faced the camera in the second image and seemed to strike the same pose that she did in the first one. The new camera position showed off additional details of the bikini top, specifically the cleavage-accentuating boning under the bust. The suit’s barely-there briefs bottoms were also equally as revealing in the front as they were in the back.

In her caption, Shanina wrote that she loved the fact that the suit was tie-dyed and that it was made from recycled plastic bottles.

The post has been liked more than 25,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans gushed over the model’s appearance.

“LOVE the color,” one person wrote before adding a sparkly heart emoji to their comment. “You look gorgeous as always.”

“Imagine waking up lookin in the mirror and you look like this…” another commenter added.

Others responded to her claim that the swimsuit was made from recycled material.

“Plastic never looked better,” a second Instagram user commented.

“WOW!! We’re obsessed!!,” a fourth supporter wrote. “Sustainable fashion the only way!”

This is hardly the first time that Shanina has popped up on Instagram in a swimsuit. In a previous upload, the brunette stunner took a full-length mirror selfie while she wore a green one-piece that featured cut-outs on the sides of her torso.

“These ‘at home’ workouts are really working!!” she wrote in the caption, before thanking some of the Instagram fitness influencers she followed for the exercise demonstrations they provide.

“They are keeping me fit and motivated during this quarantine,” she added.

The post has been liked more than 40,000 times, as of this writing, and close to 300 Instagram users have commented on it so far.