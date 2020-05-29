Kenya Moore Shares If She’ll Get Back Together With Estranged Husband Marc Daly

Kenya Moore recently gave another update on where she stands with her husband, Marc Daly.

Moore’s marriage to Daly was a large part of her storyline during Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former beauty queen opened up about the couple’s marriage woes, which stemmed from him being in New York to work on his restaurant. His traveling became stressful for Moore, who said she was primarily taking care of their one-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Daly. Additionally, the couple’s fights were ultimately caused them to announce their separation back in September 2019.

According to Hollywood Life, Moore and Daly are doing better than they were during filming RHOA. She told the outlet that she and Daly have decided to be the best parents they can be for Brooklyn, whether they’re together or apart. Moore said she makes sure to talk to her husband as often as possible, especially during these unprecedented times. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the couple has been living separately full-time, with Moore quarantined in Atlanta and Daly in New York.

“We FaceTime him every day. Co-parenting is amazing,” Moore shared. “It’s hard because it’s been months now and it’s a little sad because he’s not here with us and Brooklyn really misses her dad, so for me, I can’t wait for it all to be over so our family can be reunited.”

After sharing how her family’s new dynamic is going, Moore was asked if she and Daly would be more than co-parents in the future. In multiple interviews and on RHOA, Moore explained that she never wanted her three-year marriage to end in divorce. However, she admitted that it hasn’t been easy for the couple to get back to their romantic side, but she’s still optimistic that they will get back together.

“I’m just taking one step at a time,” Moore said. “We have a lot of work to do and whether or not our marriage survives and everything, it’s only God that knows that.”

Daly and Moore secretly married in St. Lucia back in 2017. That following year, they welcomed Brooklyn, making Moore a first-time mom. Once she had Brooklyn, Moore stepped down from RHOA to focus on her family. Since she’s been back, however, several of her castmates have questioned the validity of her marriage. Her current enemies, Porsha Williams and NeNe Leakes commented on the show how Moore’s personality is vastly different when she’s around her spouse. Leakes has also accused Moore of not being legally married to Daly, which Moore denied at the show’s virtual reunion. During the special, Moore showed her marriage certificate to the audience to end the rumor for good.