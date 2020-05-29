Taylor Swift Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Stoking The Fires’ Of Racism, Tells Him, ‘We Will Vote You Out’

Taylor Swift became one of the first, and most high profile celebrities to attack President Donald Trump for his tweets regarding the protests in Minnesota. Swift posted a tweet Friday morning aimed at Trump, expressing her outrage over the language he used on the same social media platform overnight.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump”

Swift was referring to a tweet Trump sent in the early morning hours talking about how his administration would “take control” if the protests continued to be violent. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, he ended that tweet by saying “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Trump’s tweet was later flagged by Twitter as promoting violence. Not long after that, the official White House account issued a tweet quoting the president’s comments about shooting looters. That post too was flagged as glorifying violence.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

After Swift issued her rebuke of the president on social media, several of her followers began voicing their support for her stance. There was, however, at least one critic of her post. Blaze TV‘s Sara Gonzalez responded to Swift through a tweet, telling the singer to “shut up.”

Another user thanked Swift for voicing her displeasure at what Trump said. “As a black man I wholeheartedly appreciate the support of the swifties! Thank you,” he said.

Earlier in her career, Swift had reportedly been careful about not talking about her politics in public. The singer and her representatives were concerned the celebrity “taking a side” could alienate some of her fans.

In January, The Hill reported on Swift’s changing stance on speaking out publicly about her political leanings. The article mentioned the January release of the Miss Americana documentary on Netflix. In that film, there’s a scene where the singer is sitting down and talking to her mother and her publicist about the repercussions of making her beliefs on politics known. Swift had just posted on Instagram that people needed to go out to vote against the Republican candidates in two different elections.

The singer’s publicist told Swift that President Trump might attack her for the post. Her response to the publicist was, “F— that. I don’t care.”

At the time this article was written, Swift’s tweet about Trump and his response to the Minnesota protests garnered over 105,000 retweets, over 18,000 comments, and more than 300,000 likes.