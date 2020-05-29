Sophie Dee Spills Out Of Scandalous Animal-Print & Neon Striped Bikini

Sophie Dee electrified Instagram with another bikini-clad shot that was added to her page last night. The last time that Sophie slipped into a two-piece suit was on May 20, so her fans were thrilled with the latest addition.

The steamy upload captured Sophie outside on what appeared to be a beautiful day as sunlight spilled over her and illuminated different parts of her figure. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared to be in the comfort of her backyard, where she has posed many times before. A large white wall appeared at her back, and only a sliver of a tile-lined pool could be seen in the corner. In her caption, the adult film star wished her fans a goodnight though the photo was undoubtedly snapped during the day.

Sophie opted for a colorful bikini that showcased her curvaceous figure and most notable assets. Her top boasted several vibrant colors, including neon yellow, electric blue, and a leopard-print wedged in between. The tiny triangle cups secured around her back in a halterneck style, but thanks to the small amount of fabric, her massive cleavage was on full display. Also of note was Sophie’s underboob that came spilling out of the skimpy suit. Its cups were spaced far apart, and only a small string held the two pieces together while leaving her decolletage completely bare.

The lower half of Sophie’s swimsuit was not visible in the snapshot, but the butterfly tattoos on her hipbones helped draw her audience’s eye to her taut tummy and tiny waist. The model added a few elements of bling to the racy swimsuit, including a pair of large, gold hoop earrings and a silver piercing in her belly button. She also seemed to be wearing a small ring on her left hand.

Sophie gathered her long, brunette tresses behind her back and held it like a ponytail while playfully tugged at the side of her mane. Her stunning look was complete with a bombshell application of makeup that included heavy eye makeup. Sophie appeared to have dark eyeliner on the top and bottom of her lids as well as a shimmery orange hue on her eyelids.

Sophie’s fans went wild for the update, and it’s already earned over 1,100 likes and 83,000 double-taps.

“You are so beautiful and exciting,” one fan gushed.

“You are a very hot babe,” another fan complemented with a series of flames.

“Good night wonderful. I will dream of you,” a third wrote.