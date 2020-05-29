Katya Henry’s Tight Body, Killer Curves Scintillate In All Black

Make no mistake about it — fitness maven, social media star and model Katya Henry knows better than most how to brandish her body in a sexy bikini. The Kiss My Peach Swimwear proprietor, who now designs and sells her gear via her Workouts By Katya domain, has an Instagram feed that is teaming with sensuous snapshots of her tight bod and killer curves in a variety of swimwear ensembles.

On May 29, Katya dropped another bootylicious bombshell for all of her 7.5 million followers on the platform to ogle and admire. With her most recent update, the 25-year-old ignited Instagram with a steamy wide shot of herself in a tight, one-piece number in all black that hugged and conformed to her every corner, curve and contour, accentuating them in the process.

In the photo’s caption, Katya offered a message for her doubters and detractors, almost begging for them to underestimate her — but one gander at this pic is almost sure to win the heart of any hater who stumbles upon it.

In the photo, Katya was standing alone in a seemingly empty parking structure. And while its dimly-lit corridors don’t immediately scream “ideal location for a sexy photo shoot,” she somehow managed to scintillate as she stood tall with her hands above her head and her body emblazoned in black.

Katya’s long legs and plump posterior popped from the picture frame as they stood front and center in the side-view shot. Her tanned skin seemingly glistened under the low lights and her black high-heeled shoes provided the perfect base for her sizzling lower half. Meanwhile, Katya’s black suit stuck to her skin, masking her bustline and belly, but also highlighting her figure and leaving her bountiful backside bare and jutting out behind her back.

Up top, Katya kept her eyes closed and her lips slightly pursed as she held her long, dark brown and black locks up behind her head.

Despite not looking into the camera’s lens, Kanya managed to project “come hither” vibes with her stunning visage, and that’s exactly what has happened in response to the post. Within just 45 minutes of going live, the photo had racked up more than 60,000 likes and inspired nearly 1,000 comments.

“Absolutely impeccable,” wrote one fan.

“Do you know how astounding you are?” asked another.

“Well they definitely can’t underestimate you. lol,” opined one comment in response to Katya’s caption.

Fans of Katya’s incredible derriere have been well-served as of late. As previously shared by The Inquisitr, she uploaded a picture on May 22 that featured her sizable assets in pink tights.