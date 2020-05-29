Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Curves In Neon Green Bikini While Enjoying The Sun

Tammy Hembrow turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Friday. In a photo on her feed, the Australian model sat out in the sun as she rocked an incredibly tiny, neon green bikini. The look did nothing but favors for her curvy figure and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Tammy sitting on what looked to be a black deck with a black railing behind her. She posed on a brown and orange Louis Vuitton swim towel. In the background, tall palm trees could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Tammy and highlighted her toned muscles. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright swimwear.

Tammy’s bikini featured a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. She posed sideways, so the neckline was not visible, though eagle-eyed fans could see a bit of sideboob spilling out. The top appeared to cut off just below Tammy’s bust, so her flat, toned tummy was on show.

Tammy paired the bikini top with a matching, even tinier thong. The thong featured a silver chain on the side attached to a green string. In addition, the bikini bottom was cut in a U-shape, so the front remained low on her waist to show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Of course, her pert derriere and long, lean legs were also exposed.

Tammy accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver stud earrings. She also appeared to be sporting a light makeup look, including bronzer, highlighter, and pink lipstick. Tammy wore her long, blond hair styled in a neat and low ponytail. Her locks fell down her back in luscious waves.

Tammy posed on her knees with her hands resting on her legs. She arched her back and stuck her booty out to further emphasize her figure. Tammy turned her head and looked down at the camera, pursing her lips.

The post garnered more than 222,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Tammy’s fans. Many of the model’s followers showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Beautiful as always tam tam!!! can we bffs now?” one fan said.

“You’re such a dream,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Woooooow such a babe,” a third follower wrote.

Tammy’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, the mother of two showed fans that her fitness journey has paid off. She rocked a tiny thong and flaunted her killer muscles, which her followers loved.