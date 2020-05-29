Laci Kay Somers Struts Down The Street In A Thong Bikini

Laci Kay Somers brought the heat to her Instagram account on Friday, May 29, sharing a video of herself walking down the street in a skimpy red bikini as Post Malone’s “Ball For Me” featuring Nicki Minaj blasted in the background.

The string bikini left little to the imagination. The teeny top, made up of two triangle-shaped cups and straps that tied around her neck, couldn’t contain her voluptuous chest. Her cleavage and underboob spilled out of the garment, and were on prominent display in the footage.

Her 10.8 million followers also caught a glimpse at her toned and taut midriff and enviable abs.

The model’s swimsuit bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, flaunting her fit figure and hourglass physique. The backside of the bottoms boasted a triangle shape as well, and showcased her curvaceous derriere.

In the clip, Laci walked down the road in a pair of metallic heels, tugging at her bikini top, her intense stare never wavering. She wore a denim jacket over her shoulders, which she peeled off her body. She turned around, showing off her booty and pulling on the thong bottoms.

She twirled back around, running her hands through her tresses as she kept on strutting her stuff.

At one point, she stopped and played with her locks, tossing them over one shoulder. She swayed her hips to the music and shimmied towards the camera, a playful grin on her face.

Laci’s gray-blond hair cascaded down her shoulders in loose waves.

She appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her dark brows, which seemed to be shaped and groomed. They arched high over her icy blue eyes. It looked as if she wore shadow on her lids. Her feathery lashes fanned out and curled upwards in a dramatic fashion. Her eyes appeared to be rimmed with kohl liner, her lashes coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks looked to be contoured and brushed with bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. It seemed as if she wore gloss on her lips.

In the comments section of the post, Laci’s fans praised her latest look.

“You are so beautiful,” shared one follower, punctuating their comment with three heart-eye emoji.

“You are sublime, I admire you so much,” wrote another, including a sparkling pink heart.

“All natural I love it,” complimented a third social media user.

“Wow @laciksaysomers so so pretty, ur amazing,” said a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the video racked up over 182,000 views and more than 1,300 comments.