Larsa Pippen Takes A Selfie In A Chic Ensemble With An Unbuttoned Checkered Shirt

Larsa Pippen stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers in her latest update, in which she shared a gorgeous selfie in a cozy-looking yet chic ensemble. Though Larsa didn’t include a geotag on the post, it was taken in her home, with a flat screen television, large rug and floating cabinet visible in the space behind her.

The outfit Larsa rocked was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn many times before on her Instagram page. In case her fans wanted to pick up any of the elements of her ensemble, she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

On her curvaceous lower body, she wore a pair of high-waisted sweatpants with an elastic waistband. The pants featured pockets on the front of both her thighs, and a cuffed ankle that added a bit of style to the look. The pants were a soft gray hue, and Larsa paired them with plain black sneakers.

She showed off her fit physique by rocking what looked like a white bandeau top. Since her phone was positioned right in front of her chest, most of her cleavage was blocked in the shot, but there was still plenty for her fans to love. Several inches of her toned stomach were on display.

Larsa finished off the ensemble by tossing a black-and-red checkered shirt over top of the skimpy white top, although she left it unbuttoned so that her curves would still be on display. She also accessorized with a simple choker necklace and a black quilted Chanel backpack, which was placed on the ground in front of her.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls. Her beauty look was minimal yet stunning, accentuating her natural features.

Larsa’s fans loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 14,200 likes within 20 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also racked up 145 comments in the same time span.

“Always looking Beautiful & Flawless,” one fan commented.

“I love u @larsapippen you are my everything and inspiration,” another devoted follower added.

“THE VIBE,” one fan exclaimed simply, loving the overall feel of Larsa’s ensemble.

“Love this look!” another fan of Larsa’s style commented.

The 45-year-old stunner isn’t afraid to flaunt her fit physique in revealing attire after spending so much time sculpting it. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a smoking-hot selfie in which she rocked a sports bra and tiny booty shorts that couldn’t even cover her ample assets.