Minneapolis Mayor Strikes Back At Donald Trump: ‘Weakness Is Refusing To Take Responsibility For Your Actions’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a sharp response to criticism from Donald Trump, saying the president is abandoning his responsibility to act like a real leader in a time of crisis as violent protests spread across the city.

Trump had slammed Frey as a “very weak radical left mayor” in the wake of violent demonstrations across the city in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody. As the Guardian noted, Trump took aim at the Minneapolis mayor in an early morning tweet on Friday that also slammed violent demonstrators as “THUGS” and promised to send the National Guard and authorize them to shoot looters.

As the Guardian reported, Frey responded early on Friday by appearing to take aim at Trump’s leadership.

“Let me say this: weakness is refusing to take responsibility for your own actions. Weakness is pointing your finger at somebody else at a time of crisis,” Frey said.

The mayor then went on to defend the strength of his city.

“Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis. We are strong as hell. This is a difficult time, yes, but you better be damn sure that we’re going to get through this.”

Frey has been vocal amid the ever-expanding protests, pleading for peace after the first night of violent protests. As The Inquisitr reported, the Minneapolis mayor grew emotional as he called on people in the city to peacefully protest as they called for justice for Floyd.

“I believe in Minneapolis … I love Minneapolis. And In believing in our city, we must believe we can be better than we have been,” he said, via CBS News. “We must confront our shortcomings with both humility and hope. We must restore the peace so we can do this hard work together.”

Trump has come under fire for his statement toward the protesters, including his use of the term “THUGS” that many saw as racially charged. Trump’s apparent promise that “When the looting starts, the shooting starts” also came under fire from many. The phrase was connected back to former Miami Police Chief Walter Headley, who was accused of racism and promoting police brutality when cracking down on Civil Rights protesters in the the city during the late 1960s, following the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Twitter flagged Trump’s post for violating its rules against glorifying violence, covering it up and making users click on a link in order to show it.