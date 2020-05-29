Katelyn Runck Goes Braless In Elegant Gold Robe & Black Lacy Undies

Katelyn Runck showed off her stunning body in a new post on Instagram on Friday morning. The model shared a series of photos and a video on her feed in which she went braless under an elegant floor-length robe and rocked a pair of lacy undies. Her look did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

The post showed Katelyn standing in front of a yellow concrete wall filled with green shrubs. In the background, a home with a balcony could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny, breezy day as the rays washed over Katelyn and highlighted her tan skin. She looked classy yet sexy in her minuscule lingerie ensemble.

Katelyn’s robe featured black fabric with artistic gold designs throughout. The long-sleeved piece also had a single belt that wrapped around Katelyn’s waist and emphasized her hourglass figure. The fabric was spread slightly under the belt and hung loosely on Katelyn’s shoulders to reveal her body. Fans could see that the model opted to skip a bra as her ample cleavage spilled out. She looked dangerously close to a wardrobe malfunction as the wind blew through the fabric.

Katelyn’s flat, toned tummy was on show above a black lacy thong. The tiny lingerie featured a U-shape, so the sides came up above her hips to fully expose her long, lean legs and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the front remained low on her waist and showed off her killer abs.

Katelyn did not wear any accessories with her ensemble. She did appear to be rocking a full face of makeup, however, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, and a light pink lipstick. Katelyn wore her long, blond hair down in a luscious blowout.

The first photo showed Katelyn from a closer angle as she leaned to one side and held the lower half of her robe open playfully. She flashed a gentle smile at the camera. In the second shot, fans could see Katelyn’s entire body. Again, she held the robe open and pointed her toes out to elongate her pins.

Katelyn also included a video in which she pushed her round booty out and allowed the robe to flow in the breeze. The fabric looked close to slipping off her chest as she moved.

Katelyn’s post garnered more than 9,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for her in the comments section.

“Beautiful and sexy in the video Katelyn. Love the tiny smile!!!” one fan said.

“You’re perfection,” another user added.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans crazy. In a post earlier this week, she went for a more causal look in a cropped tank top and dolphin shorts.