YouTuber Myka Stauffer Says Adopted Son Huxley ‘Wanted’ To Be Rehomed

The influencer is dealing with the fallout following her announcement that she put her autistic son Huxley in a new home.

Myka Stauffer is dealing with backlash following her announcement that she and her husband James rehomed their adopted son Huxley. In a video posted to her channel on Tuesday, Myka announced that they had decided to put Huxley, who is autistic, in an environment where he could get more support than what they were able to offer. In a new comment on her video, Myka said that she believed Huxley wanted the change.

“Huxley wanted this descion [sic] 100% we saw that in family time with other poeple [sic], he constantly chose them and signed with and showed tons of emotion to show us and let us know he wanted this. Huxley never had a say in his adoption, and he needed more help and also wanted this and we know that 100%,” she wrote.

Myka and James adopted Huxley from China in 2017. In the video announcing their decision to put him in a new home, Myka acknowledged that she felt she had failed as a mother. She and James have four other children together.

Some of the comments under the video also offered some praise for Myka for being brave enough to make that hard decision. One commenter who had also been adopted wrote that the couple had made the right decision in prioritizing his needs over their own. The poster continued, writing that they had made the right decision, and should stay strong.

Myka was grateful for the comment, and even offered a reply.

“You have no idea how much your comments mean to James and I. Your grace and understanding is incredible and we can’t thank you enough,” she wrote.

In the video, Myka said that the hurtful comments she received only made her feel worse about the decision. She acknowledged that it ultimately wasn’t about her, but said that the last few months have been hard.

For his part, James said that in the adoption process, some pieces of information weren’t disclosed about Huxley’s needs. He said that while he and Myka had tried to give him everything they could, they had ultimately decided that he needed to live some place where he could get more treatment and support.

Following their announcement, Myka and James faced a wave of backlash online with people accusing them of trying to return Huxley because they didn’t expect him to be autistic. One poster wrote that no parents with autistic children expect their children to be autistic, but they adapt in order to help their child thrive.