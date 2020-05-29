Alexa Collins Stuns In A Black Activewear Set

Blond beauty Alexa Collins showed off her fit figure in an all-black workout ensemble in her latest Instagram post, tantalizing her 961,000 Instagram followers. The outfit was from the brand Health Activewear, and Alexa made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

She didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she posed outdoors on an area paved with stones in shades of black, gray and brown. She leaned against a textured white column, and a bed filled with wood chips and stunning plants was visible to her left.

Alexa rocked a black sports bra that featured thick straps stretching over her shoulders and a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top clung to her ample assets and showed off several inches of her toned stomach.

She paired the sports bra with matching leggings that had a high-waisted fit and showed off her toned legs to perfection. The leggings came to just an inch or so above her ankles, and Alexa finished off the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers.

Alexa stretched out on the stone area, extending one leg and folding the other slightly as she gazed at the camera. Her blond locks were down in a straight style and she had soft makeup on, including what looked like a nude shade on her lips and long lashes to accentuate her stunning eyes.

Alexa followed up the first snap with a second shot that showed off the back of the ensemble. The pants had the brand’s name written in white text on the lower back area, and the bottoms clung to her pert rear.

While the sports bra looked relatively simple from the front, the back featured several straps in an intricate pattern. Alexa pulled her blond locks up in a ponytail with her hands in order to show off the back, while also flaunting her slim waist.

Her fans loved the double update, and the post received over 8,900 likes within just one hour. It also earned 122 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You look beautiful!!” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“Literally perfect,” another follower added.

“YES GIRL! You look UNREAL,” one fan remarked.

“By the look of you, always ready to start the day being beautiful,” a fourth follower added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alexa finally had the opportunity to head out to a restaurant for a meal after a long time spent in quarantine. She documented the experience for her eager fans, taking a stunning snap while sitting at the table in a metallic gold ensemble.