Bindi Irwin Snuggles With A Furry Friend At Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin snuggled with a furry friend in a new photo taken at the Australia Zoo. The wildlife conservationist shared the photo with Instagram where she was seen hugging a koala bear. The beautiful creature appeared to cling to the former Dancing with the Stars winner in the pic. The image delighted her followers and was liked over 124,000 times.

In the image, Bindi was looking down and away from the camera. Her blond hair was worn loose and long in the pic, hanging down over her left side and almost covering her eye. Bindi’s expression was serene. She had a half-smile on her face as her arms enveloped the stunning creature. She wore her uniform from the zoo, which consisted of a khaki shirt and shorts. Her sleeves were rolled up in the image.

The koala bear named Milo hugged her in what appeared to be a gesture of affection. The animal’s face could not be seen in the image. Bindi held him from the bottom of his body as he wrapped his arms around her neck.

The feel-good photo received hundreds of comments from her followers and fans, who appreciated the work the family continued to do for wildlife at the Australia Zoo, which was started by Bindi’s late father, Steve Irwin, in 1970.

“Oh my goodness, Milo!! My sister adopted this koala for a few years in a row, and we were so impressed with the zoo staff when we came to visit. They went behind the scenes to bring her out just so she could have a photo with her! Such a beautiful koala” remarked one fan of the young woman in the comments section of the share.

“Moments like that are very rare and very pleasing,” said a second follower.

“This is on my bucket list my entire life. I hope to visit Australia Zoo one day to experience this for myself. Thank you for all the work you, your family, and what the zoo does for so many animals,” a third Instagram user stated.

Australia Zoo is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but work at the facility continues for the Irwin family, which consists of Bindi, her husband Chandler Powell, brother Robert, and mother Terri. Australia Zoo is a 1,000-acre zoo located in the Australian state of Queensland on the Sunshine Coast near Beerwah/Glass House Mountains. The Irwin family continues to live on the expansive property, reported People Magazine, right in the middle of the zoo.

Bindi said to People that her father always said he did not care if people remembered him, as long as they remembered his message. She noted that she and her family continue to do his work to ensure her father’s “dreams and goals” move forward.