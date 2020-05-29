Nadine Kerastas Rocks Chain Mesh Bikini In Risqué Snap

Nadine Kerastas showed some serious skin in her latest Instagram update. The Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to flaunt her fabulous physique in a chain mesh bikini that left little to the imagination. She posed in a room with ambient lighting that created a steamy picture that got her fans to talking.

Nadine stood in a dimly lit room for the photoshoot as warm light glowed against her skin. In addition, she looked to be rubbed down with oil, adding an extra dose of sex appeal to the picture.

Nadine wore a chain mesh bikini adorned with rhinestones. The top covered only half of her breasts, leaving plenty of underboob exposed. It also had chains that draped under her breasts, calling attention to chiseled abs. The bottoms to the swimsuit appeared to be a g-string, although not much of them could be seen.

The photo captured Nadine from a side angle as she stood with one foot on a footstool. Golden light on the front of her body accentuated her breasts and and slim waist. She wore a seductive expression on her face as she ran her hands through her hair and arched her back. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest and her perky booty. Also on display was her shapely thighs. A chain hanging from the bottom of her bikini hung over the side of one of her thighs, calling attention to the dewy skin on her hip.

The model wore her hair styled straight. Her makeup application appeared to included shimmery eye shadow, contoured cheeks, and a gloss on her lush lips.

In the post’s caption, Nadine wrote an uplifting message.

Many of her fans thanked her the positive words, and others could not help but rave over the sensual nature of the picture.

“That does not even look real!!! Like a fantasy painting!!” gushed one admirer

“Love the coloring in this photo. Beautiful,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

Some fans took time to compliment Nadine on her incredible body.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” wrote a third fan.

“You are absolutely beautiful. Your body is amazing. I wonder do all German women look like you or are you just that special,” commented a fourth follower.

Nadine has been on a roll lately, sharing incredibly hot photos. Last week, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a snap that featured her looking smoking hot in a set of white lingerie.