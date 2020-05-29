Kindly Myers Celebrates 2 Million Followers On Instagram With Cleavage & Champagne

Kindly Myers celebrated a milestone on Instagram with a steamy upload that added a ton of heat to her already scorching feed. The photo captured the model in a sexy black swimsuit that hugged all of her curves.

Kindly struck a pose in front of a gray concrete wall with a banner over her head that read “2 Million,” which referenced her current Instagram following. In her caption, she shared with fans that she just hit the milestone on her page and noticed it when she woke up this morning. The Playboy babe did not share any additional details or indicate her location with a geotag, but she appeared to be incredibly happy about her most recent accomplishment. She raised both hands in the air and held a bottle of Champagne in each hand while liquid came shooting out of the top of both bottles. Kindly made sure to tag Devin, her Nashville-based photographer, and credited him for snapping the smoking-hot image.

The event called for a scandalous outfit that showed off her famous curves. Kindly slipped into a sexy black one-piece that appeared to be constructed from nylon material. The garment clung tightly to every inch of her body while accentuating her curvaceous physique. Its thin straps secured around her back and left her fit arms well within sight. The dark hue of the suit served as the perfect compliment to her bronzed skin and allover glow while its scooping neckline dipped low into her chest and flaunted ample cleavage for her captivated audience. Its high cut allowed her killer stems to be seen in their entirety, and she added a pair of sky-high black heels that were adorned with rhinestones, giving the look a bit of sparkle.

Kindly wore her platinum blond tresses with a middle part and hair spilled down her chest and back. The social media star added a little bit of volume to her hair with a few loose waves on the end of her mane. Kindly also rocked a silver tiara with several pearls on its front and brought out all of her striking features with a flawless application of makeup that seemed to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright pink lip gloss.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to show their love for the update. The post has amassed over 5,000 likes and 100-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Many fans commented on her fit figure while countless others congratulated her on the milestone.

“Nobody more deserving than you, mama — congrats!” one follower gushed.

“Love you too Kindly! You deserve it Congratulations!” another added alongside a series of hearts.