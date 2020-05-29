Carrie Underwood And Mike Fisher Get Vulnerable About Their Marriage and Parenthood In Digital Series

Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, discussed their marriage and family life in a documentary featured on I Am Second Thursday. The seven-minute video, one of a four-part digital series, showed the couple vulnerable and raw as they discussed their differences as well as their feelings on parenthood.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

The first episode, titled “I Cry Easy,” started with short questions that highlighted the couple’s differences. When asked what food they craved, Fisher replied “sushi,” while Underwood described her mom’s “very southern” “chocolate gravy and biscuits.” This simple difference wasn’t the only one the couple had. The conversation continued to discuss more profound discrepancies between the pair.

Underwood, an animal lover, is a vegetarian and extremely passionate about animal rights. She goes so far as to avoid purchasing animal products, including leather. In stark contrast, Fisher was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. Despite growing up on a cattle farm, Underwood said her love for animals was so strong that she “always swore” that she would never marry a hunter. Both Fisher and Underwood thought their partner would change their views after they tied the knot in 2010.

“We just differ, drastically,” Underwood said about Fisher in the docuseries.

The couple was able to overcome their differences. Through their “spirited discussions,” Underwood and Fisher were able to “learn from each other.” Fisher described how their faith also played a central role in overcoming obstacles. The hockey player said that their beliefs gave them “a center ground” to work from. Decisions and conversations were rooted in faith, and then they go from there. “There’s always a way,” Fisher told the camera.

“At the end of the day, we love each other very much,” Underwood said of her marriage.

Besides animal issues, the couple grew up with very different goals. Fisher always wanted a family, while Underwood never considered having children. The American Idol winner admitted that she was never a “kid person.” The pair were able to come together with the decision to have children and welcomed son, Isaiah in 2015. They were also parents to son Jacob, born in 2019.

Underwood described the moment when she saw her first-born son.

“I’m in love,” Underwood said.

Fisher teared up when he talked about the birth of his son and the heavy responsibility that came with raising a child.

It was “one of the greatest gifts ever,” Fisher said of the birth of his son.

Underwood also teared up but was more jovial.

“What did we do,” the singer jokingly questioned.