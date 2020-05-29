Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announces Engagement To Footballer Andre Gray With Emotional Photos

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to announce that she is engaged to footballer Andre Gray with a number of snapshots that showcased the special moment. The couple have been together for a number of years and are now ready to tie the knot.

Pinnock stunned in an orange crop top with long loose-fitted sleeves that displayed her decolletage and midriff. She paired the ensemble with a matching skirt. The singer sported half her dark curly hair in a high bun and left the rest down. Pinnock accessorized herself with large hoop earrings and kept her nails short for the occasion. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick and mascara.

Gray kept it casual in a white top that showcased his sleeve tattoos on both arms and paired his outfit with joggers.

In the first shot, the couple posed in front of a stunning backdrop of lights. Pinnock kissed gray on the cheek and flashed her engagement ring to the camera.

In the next slide, Gray was photographed from behind while Pinnock was sat in front of him. Gray appeared to be on his knees, popping the question to the singer, who was tearing up.

In the fourth and fifth frame, the duo was caught hugging after Pinnock had said yes to marrying him. In the sixth and final pic, the pair had their arms wrapped around each other while Gray kissed Pinnock’s forehead.

For her caption, Pinnock expressed that she will be marrying her soul mate and the man of her dreams. She explained that she was lost for words and that her world is “literally complete.”

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 420,000 likes and over 14,000 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“Literally crying. So so so so so sooooooo happy for you!!!! This is too special I caaaaan’t,” one user wrote.

“LEIGHHHH I’M SP HAPPY FOR BOTH OF U!! CONGRATULATIONS,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“So so happy for you Leigh!! u deserve all the happiness in the world <3,” remarked a third fan.

“Awww, I’m so emotional for you both! So beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous love heart emoji.

23 hours ago, in a separate Instagram upload, Pinnock celebrated their four year anniversary with a sweet, touching caption.

“Happy Anniversary baby… how has 4 years gone so fast! All I know is I’m another year more crazy about you. I couldn’t love you harder if I tried,” she wrote.