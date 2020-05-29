Madi Edwards Channels Jungle Vibes In Skimpy, Animal-Print Bikini On Instagram

Madi Edwards channeled her inner jungle cat in a new post on Instagram on Friday morning. The model shared a photo on her feed in which she sported a cheetah-print bikini and stood on a tree-covered balcony. Madi’s look left very little to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The photos showed Madi standing on a balcony and leaning against an all-white railing. In the background, a cluster of green trees could be seen arching over the balcony. Though the scene looked like something out of a jungle, the images were snapped in Los Angeles, California, according to the post’s geotag. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Madi and highlighted her toned body.

Madi’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with brown cheetah spots all over and an orange trim. Strings tied around Madi’s neck and back, leaving the front with a plunging neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage.

Madi’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong sat low on her waist and gapped slightly, exposing her abs. Meanwhile, the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were fully exposed, as well.

Madi did not wear any accessories with her outfit. She also appeared to be makeup-free, though the stunning m0del hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Madi wore her long, blond hair down in luscious waves that fell over the front of her shoulders.

Madi posed with one hip cocked to the side and her back arched in a way that showed off her figure further. She stretched her arms out on the railing behind her and pursed her lips at the camera.

The post garnered more than 9,600 likes and nearly 90 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with Madi’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are a beautiful Australian girl,” one fan said.

“I love this bikini,” another user added.

“Wow you’re absolutely stunning and beautiful,” a third follower wrote with a shocked emoji.

Madi always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she hopped on an ATV while sporting a black string bikini that flaunted her curves, which her followers loved. That post garnered just as much love with more than 17,000 likes.