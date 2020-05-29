Anastasia Karanikolaou Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini

Anastasia Karanikolaou is heating up Instagram with another bikini-clad post. The latest addition to her feed was added last night and saw her in a black bikini that did nothing but favors for her hourglass curves.

Stassie struck a pose near the frame of a door in front of a large stone built-in that boasted a plasma screen TV and a fireplace underneath. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but eagle-eyed fans pointed out in the comments section that the space looked incredibly similar to her BFF Kylie Jenner’s new pad. The blond babe rested one arm above her head, and the other casually rested on her hips, helping to draw attention to her killer curves. Stassie appeared to be enjoying a day at the pool and sported a black bikini for the occasion.

The top was constructed of a ribbed material that stretched across her chest and secured around her back with a pair of black straps. The suit boasted a deep V-neckline that dipped deep into her cleavage and accentuated her ample assets. The garment was relatively simple, but two pieces of fabric joined together in the middle and gave the suit a flirty vibe while the bottom of the suit rested on her ribs and highlighted her tiny torso.

Stassie slipped into a pair of bottoms that were made from the same stretchy fabric. Her shapely thighs and hourglass curves were visible in the photo thanks to its daringly high cut. Meanwhile, the front of the garment rode low on her navel and drew attention to her tiny midsection and taut tummy. Stassie still wore her typical accessories including a gold bracelet on each one of her wrists.

The model wore her flowing blond locks soaking wet and slicked behind her back. Meanwhile, a few loose pieces of her hair escaped and fell around the frame of her face. She rocked her standard application of makeup that appeared to include a light peach palette above her eyes and defined brows. It also looked like Stassie sported a bright matte lipstick that helped accentuate her plump pout even further.

Since the update was added to her feed, it’s earned Stassie an impressive amount of likes and comments. Many fans raved over her figure while countless others let her know they are big fans.

“You are a great woman,” one follower gushed.

“Hottie w a body. Yoiu are so sexy mama,” another social media user commented with a few flames.

“Baby girl ill take you to buffalo wild wings and pay the tab,” a third Instagrammer joked.