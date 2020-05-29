Dasha Mart Sizzles In A Skimpy Cut-Out Bikini At Home

Dasha Mart gave her Instagram followers two good reasons to stay glued to their screens this morning, sharing a pair of sexy selfies that saw her rocking a revealing two-piece bikini. The black swimsuit featured a low-cut top that showed a tantalizing glimpse of cleavage thanks to its scooped neckline, while also offering a peek at her perky bust through a large cutout gushing across the front. The bathing suit was complete with skimpy, high-cut bottoms, which had a low waistline that fell far past her belly button, exposing her glittering navel piercing. Dasha showed off the hot look while posing on the white sofa in her living room, putting her insane body on full display as she snapped the pics in the large dressing mirror.

The Russian beauty was hopped up on the armrest, and was sitting on her hip. She held one leg folded in front of her body and the other one stretched out on the sofa. Fans could notice her elegant poise, as the gorgeous model softly bent her knee and arched her bare feet, flaunting her long, supple pins. Her back was perfectly straight and her impeccable posture highlighted her hourglass figure, luring the gaze towards her defined waistline and toned midriff. Her flat tummy was also on display, perfectly showcased by the square bikini bottoms.

The high-cut thong had a triangular front and was adorned with metallic belt notches along the waistband. The piece extended into thick side straps, which sat low on her hips. The same metal details decorated the under-band of her top, as well as the thick shoulder straps. The Playboy hottie teased fans in the first pic by tugging on her top while zooming in on her killer curves. The second photo was less closely cropped, showing off her gym-honed physique in all of its splendor. Dasha was looking at her phone on both instances, seemingly preoccupied with capturing the perfect shot.

The Bang Energy babe let the cheeky swimsuit speak for itself, opting to go without any jewelry. Her only accessories were a chic nude manicure and the bright-white nail polish on her toes. She finished off her look with a sophisticated glam, accentuating her beautiful features with what looked like dark eyeshadow and eyeliner, long lashes, and a rose-pink shade on her full lips. Her long, golden tresses were styled in loose waves that framed her face as they brushed over her shoulder and back.

Dasha added a Miami, Florida geotag to her post, further indicating that the photos were snapped inside her apartment. The pics gave fans a peep at the stylish interior, which included a sumptuous black armchair, an antique-looking floor lamp, a glass coffee table by the sofa, and massive floor-length windows that let in plenty of natural light.

The bombshell penned a long caption in Russian, with a Google translation revealing that she was celebrating one year of living in the U.S. In the lengthy message, she expressed her appreciation for all the new friends that she had made since moving to America, as well as for the sunny weather that she wasn’t able to enjoy in Minsk.

The double update was very well received by her fans, who clicked the like button more than 13,860 times and left a little shy of 300 messages on her photos, all within the first three hours of posting. While many of the comments were in Russian as well, some of her English-speaking followers also chimed in, praising the model for her beauty.

“Wow!!! Your [sic] Gorgeous!!!” gushed one person, leaving a string of heart-eyes emoji.

“Absolutely wonderful, immediately unesco heritage,” quipped another one of her devotees, ending with a blowing-kiss emoji.

A third fan found her beauty to be otherworldly, writing, “Not from this planet,” followed by three heart-eyes emoji.

“What a womannnn what a beautyyyy what a flawless physique,” raved a fourth Instagrammer, who added a heart in addition to offering Dasha a rose via emoji.