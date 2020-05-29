Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Troll Who Asked Why Her Face Looks Different

Khloe had a sassy interaction with a troll after making headlines for her changing looks recently.

Khloe Kardashian had an epic clap back on social media this week after one Instagram user asked her about her seemingly changing appearance. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got a little sarcastic after a troll boldly asked why she looks “so different” in the photos she posts of herself online.

The sassy interaction went down in the comments section of a series of new selfies Khloe posted on May 28. The snaps and video showed the mom to 2-year-old True as she pouted and posed for the camera.

One fan took to the comments section to ask Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s sister, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?”

As reported by Hollywood Life, Khloe then hit back with a hilarious response.

The reality star sarcastically quipped, “from my weekly face transplant clearly.”

And fans clearly loved Khloe’s blunt response. Many of her 112.4 million followers heaped praise on the 35-year-old for the way she hit back at the hater in the comments.

“CLAP BACK. Ugh love you,” one person commented with a clapping emoji.

“Hahahahhaha you did it girl,” another Instagram user responded with several crying laughing faces.

In all three of the latest photos, Khloe had her long hair scraped back into a tight ponytail to give fans a good look at her glowing skin and contoured forehead.

In the first, she posed with her manicured right hand up to her head with her index finger pressed up to the side of her temple. She rocked a slightly sheer, pale long sleeve and high neck top in a light blue and white tie-dye style print. She wore several rings and stud earrings.

In the second, Khloe pulled at her long, straight hair with her left hand on her hip. The third and final media in the upload was a video that showed the star while she posed and blew a kiss to the camera.

The latest set of selfies from the reality star — who recently opened up about how she dropped an impressive 60 pounds following the birth of her daughter True in a piece for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh lifestyle website — have received more than 538,000 likes in 10 hours. The upload has also amassed over 5,400 comments.

Khloe’s latest clap back came after she hit the headlines multiple times over the past few months over her changing looks in her Instagram uploads.

Most recently, she shocked fans when she showed off a pretty drastic new look in a plunging white bustier. Fans believed she looked so different in that upload that some questioned in the comments section if the photos were even of her.