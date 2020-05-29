John Krasinski Defends Decision To Sell ‘Some Good News’

Following fan backlash over his decision to sell his popular YouTube series Some Good News to CBS All Access, John Krasinski appeared on his former The Office co-star Rainn Wilson’s Instagram live show, Hey There Human, to clear the air. Krasinski explained that it was his busy schedule — which includes starring in Amazon’s Jack Ryan as well as acting and directing — that forced him to sell, per Digital Spy.

Krasinski launched Some Good News on March 29, 2020, in an effort to provide some positivity for his fans during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since its debut, the YouTube series has grown into a hit, with the most recent episode accumulating more than 2.7 million views.

However, Krasinski gave his fans some bad news on May 21, when it was announced that The Office actor had sold the show to ViacomCBS’ streaming service CBS All Access. Some Good News would continue with new episodes, but Krasinski would not be remaining as host.

On Wilson’s podcast, Krasinski explained his decision.

“I was only planning on doing eight (episodes) during quarantine. I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan.’ More than that, writing, directing and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much.”

The success of Some Good News had been a positive endeavor during a rare lull in Krasinski’s work schedule into another commitment. With production on the third season of Jack Ryan set to begin soon, the actor was forced to decide between ending the show or handing over the reins. Krasinski chose the latter, wanting the show’s feel-good message to continue.

As Some Good News continues on without him, Krasinski told Wilson that he looked back on the project fondly. The actor described it as the “most emotionally fulfilled” he had ever been in his “entire” life. While he would have loved to continue on as the host and creative mind behind the show, he admitted it wouldn’t have been “sustainable” long-term.

While fans will be disappointed to no longer see him on Some Good New, they will have plenty of upcoming opportunities to see Krasinski’s work. Along with serving as the star and executive producer on Jack Ryan, he is the executive producer of Adult Swim’s Dream Corp, LLCN and co-creator of Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle. Krasinski will also be starring in A Quiet Place Part II — a film he also wrote, directed, and produced — which has been rescheduled for release on September 4 after delaying its original March premiere.