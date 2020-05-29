Megan Fox First Dumped Brian Austin-Green When The Actor Was ‘Seriously Ill’

Megan Fox dumped Brian Austin Green the first time when the actor was “bedridden” and “seriously ill,” Page Six reported. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star had been bedridden from a stroke-like illness in 2015 when the couple first broke up.

Jonathan Leibson / Getty Images

In 2014 the actor suffered an undiagnosed brain illness, which left him “bedridden” for six months. Austin-Green’s illness was so severe it was reported that he could “barely lift his head.” The sickness and recovery were so bad, Austin-Green had called it, “the worst time in my life.”

Fox was in New York around the time of her husband’s illness to film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Upon the actress’ return to Los Angeles, Page Six reported that Fox was “very keen to end their marriage.” The Transformers actress filed for divorce in August of 2015.

The couple, who have three sons together, Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 3, later reconciled. Austin-Green talked about the couple getting back together on his podcast, With Brian Austin Green. There the actor said the relationship with Fox was “amazing.”

The reconciliation only lasted for a few years. Despite trying to work on their marriage for some time, Austin-Green confirmed a split on his podcast a few weeks ago.

“I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family [goes], what we have built is really cool and really special,” Austin-Green said on the podcast titled, “Context.”

The podcast host hoped that the couple would continue to spend time together as a family despite the breakup. Austin-Green said on his show that he still wanted to keep “holidays and family vacations.”

Fox was recently linked to Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The actress played a starring role in Kelly’s most recent video for the song, “Bloody Valentine.” In it, Fox was lip-synching to the song while dancing around a lavish home. The music video ended as Fox dropped a hairdryer into the bathtub that Kelly was in, apparently killing the rapper.

The chemistry between the rapper and actress in the music video wasn’t the only thing that created a potential romantic link between the two. The pair were also spotted out together, grabbing coffee and food. Austin-Green initially responded to Fox and Kelly’s outing in his podcast. The Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles actor said at the time that Kelly and Fox were “just friends.”

“Reps for Fox gave a broad denial of wrongdoing in the marriage, but didn’t comment on specific allegations,” Page Six reported.