Pete Davidson Shares Impatience For ‘King Of Staten Island’ Release

Pete Davidson posted a new image to Instagram where the Saturday Night Live star shared Judd Apatow’s impatience for the release of their new film The King of Staten Island. The comedian stars in the feature film which was supposed to release in theaters but will instead head directly to streaming services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor reposted a social media share from Judd that counted down the days until the film’s official release and a statement as to why the film could not be streamed by fans earlier.

In the pic, Pete was seen smiling widely. He appeared to be in a park during filming for the movie. The nighttime pic caught the actor in a happy mood. He wore a dark T-shirt and what appeared to be a pair of green overalls. One of two straps used to hold the garment up over his shoulders was unfastened and hung behind him, appearing to look like a tail.

The comedian’s post has been liked over 290,000 times and counting thus far. Fans are impatient for the film’s release and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the uploaded photo. Many also asked why the film cannot be released earlier than its June 12 start date.

“So excited to watch it!! Counting down the days,” stated one fan of the comedian.

“Why not just put it up now, I’m bored,” quipped a second fan who was looking for something new to watch on their streaming service.

“So happy to see you this happy,” stated a third follower.

“I wish they would let us watch it now but okay,” said the fourth fan.

The film was originally scheduled to premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas, but the event was canceled due to the worldwide health crisis, reported Variety.

In the film, Pete portrayed Scott, whose emotional development had been stunted since his firefighter father died when he was 7 years old. Now in his mid-20s, Scott’s dream of becoming a tattoo artist seems far out of reach, due to the fact that his work usually comes out looking unlike what was requested from his client. Scott lived at home with his mother, an ER nurse, and had spent his days smoking pot, hanging out with his friends, and making a veiled attempt to create a relationship with his childhood friend Kelsey. When his mother dated a firefighter named Ray, Scott was forced to take stock in his life and figure out how to move forward, including forging a brotherhood with the FDNY.