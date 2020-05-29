Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Stuns Fans In Shimmery Floor-Length Garment

Jade Thirlwall — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself. The entertainer is no stranger to impressing followers with her uploads and didn’t disappoint with her most recent post.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a shimmery pink floor-length garment that looked like a robe. The item of clothing covered her feet and displayed her decolletage. Thirlwall didn’t opt for any clothing underneath and accessorized her chest with a thick necklace. She put on a ring and didn’t put on any other visible jewelry. For her makeup application, the 27-year-old appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, shimmery gold eyeshadow, mascara, and eyeliner. She sported her curly blond and brunette hair up but left the front out to frame her face.

Thirlwall posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head to toe in front of a pink tinsel curtain. The singer looked to her right and showcased her side profile. Thirwall displayed her strong jawline while sporting a mouth-open expression. She rested both arms beside her and dazzled in the eye-catching ensemble.

In the next slide, Thirlwall was photographed close up. She crossed one arm and held her other hand to her face. The “Break Up Song” hitmaker looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and tilted her head up slightly.

For her caption, Thirlwall referred to the tinsel wall as “tacky” and insisted that it’s staying up until there is one strand left.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 89,500 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.5 million followers.

“You are a true queen Jade xxx,” one user wrote.

“LOVE OF MY LIFE,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“The outfit is everything,” remarked a third fan.

“How can one person be this gorgeous?!” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Thirlwall. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a white sports bra that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The X Factor winner paired the outfit with matching panties and accessorized with a thin necklace and nose ring. Over the top, Thirlwall opted for light blue Tommy Hilfiger denim dungarees that had their logo embroidered on them. She left the item of clothing to hang off her waist and wore them as if they were jeans.