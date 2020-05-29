Nicole Thorne Sizzles In Black Thong Underwear & A ‘Power Rangers’ T-Shirt

Brunette bombshell Nicole Thorne surprised her 1.4 million Instagram followers with an ensemble that paid homage to a television show in her latest Instagram update. The stunner posed in her place in Brisbane, Australia, although she only included the country in the geotag.

The shirt she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She rocked a slightly oversized black t-shirt with the Power Rangers on the front of it. Nicole posed in front of the full-length mirror with the arched top that has featured in many of her sizzling snaps taken at home. The mirror allowed her followers to see the back of her outfit at the same time as the front.

In the first shot, Nicole gazed right at the camera and tugged gently at the hem of her shirt. The t-shirt obscured her cleavage and slim waist, but she paired it with some black thong underwear bottoms that revealed plenty of skin. Nicole’s hip was visible in the snap, and her reflection in the mirror showed her toned legs and sculpted backside.

She switched up her poses slightly for the second and third shots in the Instagram post, flaunting her curves for the camera. In the third picture, Nicole pulled the hem of her t-shirt away from her body in a way that put her underwear on full display. The underwear was a black pair with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The high-cut sides stretched over her hips, elongating her legs, and the back showcased her toned rear.

Nicole’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft waves, and her beauty look was soft and feminine. She framed her piercing eyes with bold brows, and seemed to have a soft red hue on her plump pout that accentuated her naturally stunning features.

Nicole’s followers loved the post, and it received over 13,700 likes within just nine hours. It also earned 229 comments from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous babe wow,” one fan commented.

“That reflection thooo,” another fan added, followed by a trio of flame emoji, captivated by Nicole’s perfect backside.

“Omg I’m obsessed,” another follower said.

Nicole has been keeping her eager fans entertained during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken right at home in Australia. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a triple update in which she rocked a skimpy string bikini while spending some time in her living room. The taupe swimsuit had a bit of a sheen to it, and accentuated Nicole’s curves as she posed in the sunlight.