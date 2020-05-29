Britney Spears’ ‘New’ Song ‘Mood Ring’ Has An Interesting History

Britney's latest release isn't actually a new song at all.

Britney Spears‘ new song release “Mood Ring” has a pretty interesting history, in that it’s actually not a new song at all. The pop superstar officially dropped the sultry track for the world at midnight on May 29, which had many people believing she’d released all new music for the first time in four years — only the track’s actually been around for a while now.

“Mood Ring” was actually featured on Britney’s last studio album, Glory, but only as the 18th track on the Japanese Deluxe and Tour Editions. It wasn’t available on any other streaming sites or on any of the physical copies of the album outside of Japan, which made it almost impossible for other fans to get to hear it.

However, many of Britney’s die-hard followers did hear the bonus song and, as reported by Gay Times, have campaigned via social media and beyond over the past four years for it to get a more mainstream release. That’s why the song is officially titled “Mood Ring (By Demand)” on streaming services such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Britney — who recently wowed her followers when she played a game of peekaboo with the camera in a crop top and a pair of hot pants — confirmed on social media that the release was her way of finally giving fans what they’d “requested” for so long.

The star shared a post to Instagram in the early hours of May 29, when “Mood Ring” was finally made available to stream or download outside of Asia for the first time. As a special bonus treat, Britney also spoke about the updated artwork for Glory on streaming platforms to a very steamy photo of herself in the desert. The previous shot was a close up of her face in a sepia-style tone.

“Repurposed this since we didn’t use it… You folks wanted a new album cover ….. ta da there you go!!!!” she wrote on the social media site alongside a series of sassy hand emoji.

“What was requested next is out now,” she then added, with a range of different emoji, including a sparkle, monkey, ring and winking face. The “Make Me” singer added, “I hope you turn #MoodRing up sooooooo loud!!!!”

And it’s safe to say that fans of the mom of two are excited. The comments section of her Instagram upload was flooded with grateful messages from Britney’s fans.

“All I’ve ever wanted,” one person commented with several loudly crying faces.

“We love you and this amazing track!” another person said.

“I have been waiting for this since the album release. Thank you Queen Britney,” a third person commented, as they added, “during these times we need new music from you. Love you.”