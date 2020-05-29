Jenna Johnson Shows Off Killer Legs In Red Sequin Dance Dress

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro dancer is all legs as she longs for long hair.

Jenna Johnson posted a new photo that shows her long legs and long hair. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancer, 26, shared a throwback photo to Instagram that showcased a leggy look as she longed for longer hair by the time the coronavirus quarantine ends.

In the photo, Jenna was pictured posing on a balcony dressed in full dancer mode. The pretty pro dancer wore a fringed, red sequined dance dress and matching high heels as she crouched down for the shot. Jenna’s toned legs, courtesy of years of dancing and dedicated workouts, were on full display in the pic as she posed in full glam makeup with a long, wavy hairdo that descended down her back.

The onetime mirrorball champion did not tag the location or date of the photo, but Jenna appears to be posing either outside of the Dancing with the Stars studio or at another dance competition or tour location.

In the caption to the post, Jenna told her 560,000 Instagram followers that she hopes her hair will grow as long as it is in the picture by the end of the quarantine period.

In comments to the photo, fans reacted to Jenna’s red hot look, with many of them telling her that she looks gorgeous with any hairstyle. Others zeroed in on the star’s killer legs in the glam shot.

“You can rock the long and short! But this picture is stunning!” one fan wrote to Jenna.

“Dang girl, those legs,” another added.

“Hoping my legs grow this long!” a third fan wrote.

Others pointed out that if her hair is anything like her legs, Jenna should have no problem growing long hair.

“Well, if it grows as fast as your legs have, you should be all set!” one fan wrote. “Looking fine!”

And other fans wondered if Jenna’s husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, will compete with her for the long hair goal. Of course, Jenna will probably beat her husband of one year to the long hairstyle, considering she recently shaved his head while they quarantined at home.

While Jenna often sports a shoulder-length ‘do while competing on Dancing With the Stars, in recent months she has worn her hair longer. And with many hair salons still closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the dancing queen appears to be letting her hair grow out even more than usual. A recent outdoor pool pic posted to Instagram showed Jenna’s hair in a ponytail that is longer than she usually wears her hair.