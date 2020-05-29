Former ‘Southern Charm’ Star Chelsea Meissner Starts A YouTube Channel

Former Southern Charm star Chelsea Meissner announced on her Instagram stories late Thursday that she would be starting a YouTube channel with her best friend, interior designer, and former Survivor winner, Kim Spradlin Wolfe. The channel will focus on home renovations.

Chelsea’s story started with a look back at a previous project the ladies worked on, the reality star’s South Carolina home.

“With a NEW renovation project on the horizon, let’s look back at my first home renovation,” the story began.

The photos showed an old kitchen wholly torn up, followed by a brand new one that featured open shelving on a shiny teal tile. Rose gold and natural wood accents added to the fresh, bohemian flair, and a bright orange refrigerator added a bold touch.

Chelsea was hands-on throughout her home renovation. The living room was shown next in a photo where the hairdresser stood on scaffolding as she spackled the ceiling. The result was a room entirely in white that featured a fireplace, leather couches, and coastal touches.

The dining room had the floors completely ripped out and replaced. A large picnic-style table was the focal point, and two chandeliers hung to anchor the room. Chelsea was seen in a flowy pink dress as she placed plates on the table.

The bedroom was next, and the relaxed, coastal vibe continued. The room featured bold wallpaper balanced by wicker furniture and a large bed with crisp bedding.

The bathroom only continued the house’s theme.

The story ended with a poll where Chelsea asked her followers if she should start a channel. A resounding 94 percent responded “yes.” The results, although very positive, weren’t going to stop her either way. The next slide was a scene from Clueless where Cher and Dionne were in Cher’s Jeep and smacked hands. Chelsea’s caption read, “we’re doing it anyway.” Details as to when the show would start were not released.

Chelsea joined the cast of Southern Charm in Season 5. The brunette surfer was a good friend of co-star Cameran Eubanks and a love interest of Shep Rose. A romance never blossomed between Shep and Chelsea. Instead, she went on to date another co-star, Austen Kroll. The couple famously broke up after they made nasty accusations about one another on the Southern Charm Season 5 Reunion.

Filming for Southern Charm is currently on hold due to the pandemic. While a formal cast announcement hasn’t arrived, People reported that Chelsea would not be returning to the show. This news came after castmate Cameran announced her departure amid false rumors about the star’s husband.