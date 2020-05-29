Kayla Moody Wears Nothing But A G-String & A Beanie Hat In NSFW Instagram Photo

Kayla Moody sent fans into a meltdown on Thursday, sharing a NSFW Instagram upload that saw her stripping down to a minuscule g-string. The gorgeous model kept her hat on, rocking a white beanie from popular retailer, Guess, which was inscribed with the label’s name across the front in large, black font.

“Guess what?” Kayla quipped in her caption, eliciting a strong response from her admirers.

Plenty of followers interpreted her words as an invitation to guess what she was thinking about, and didn’t hesitate to get creative in their replies. One person created a scenario about the airline losing her bags. Another Instagrammer said that she was wondering whether she had her hat on straight.

“I’m guessing ‘Happy Friday’ and a naughty thought or two. Am I close?” penned one of her devotees.

“I’m sorry, what was the question? I am distracted,” read another comment, trailed by a string of fire and heart-eyes emoji.

Kayla put her insane body on full display in the steamy shot, flaunting her toned legs and killer curves from the profile. She sat on the floor, leaning her shoulders against a black leather couch as she posed seductively with her feet up on the wall. Her back was arched, as were her bare feet, and she bent her knees to fit into the small space by the window. The blond beauty covered her exposed chest with her hand. She shot a smoldering gaze at the camera, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her lips in a provocative way and posed with one finger in the corner of her mouth.

The sizzling blonde showed off her round hip and strong, curvy thighs, which were amply showcased in the barely-there underwear. Although the angle of the shot didn’t afford a good look at the teeny bottoms, fans could notice that the extremely high-cut g-string matched her hat. The visible side strap was pulled high on her hip bone, accentuating her lithe waist. At the same time, the low-cut waistline bared her chiseled tummy, falling far past her belly button.

Kayla paired the hot look with a stylish glam, opting for a face-full of makeup that appeared to include dark eyeshadow and eyeliner, long lashes to further bring out her eyes, and her signature glossy pink lipstick. She accessorized with a chic French manicure, painting her toenails pink to match her lips.

A geotag identified the location of Kayla’s photo as Las Vegas, Nevada, suggesting that the pic could have been taken during her trip to Sin City earlier this year. Kayla credited the shot to boudoir photographer BAGLEYPHOTO, who accompanied her on her Las Vegas getaway in February and whom she tagged in her caption.

The upload quickly became a fan-favorite, reeling in more than 5,600 likes and 160 comments in just one hour of going live on the platform. Followers seemed entranced with the smoking-hot look and showered the model with effusive praise, telling her she was “beautiful” and “breathtaking.”

“ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE!” one person wrote in all caps, adding a heart emoji.

“You are a spectacular woman,” gushed another Instagram user, leaving an assortment of flattering emoji.