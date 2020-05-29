Dua Lipa Shows Off New Red Hair In Eye-Catching Multicolored Tie-Dye Jumper

Dua Lipa took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself. The British singer recently dyed her hair a new color and has been showing off the results ever since.

The “Break My Heart” hitmaker stunned in a loose-fitted multicolored tie-dye jumper made out of fluffy material. Lipa, who recently had blond and brunette hair, kept the brunette and dyed the top a cherry red color. She sported her wavy shoulder-length locks with a middle parting and left it down. For her makeup application, the entertainer appeared to have applied a glossy lip and mascara.

Lipa posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lipa posed sitting down in front of a brick wall indoors. The pic was seemingly taken on a self-timer as both she rested both hands beside her. Lipa looked directly in front of her and boasted her natural beauty.

In the next slide, she rested one arm on the surface in front of her and placed the other to the side of her head. Lipa tilted her face to the left and sported a subtle pout.

In the third and final frame, the “New Rules” chart-topper raised both arms to her hair. Lipa was photographed further back and was surrounded by a line of colorful pillows.

She geotagged her upload with London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where these snapshots took place.

For her caption, Lipa expressed that she was doing promo at midnight.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 900,000 likes and over 4,900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 46.3 million followers.

“Your hair looks INCREDIBLE,” one user wrote, adding number love heart emoji.

“I love you so much, you don’t know how much,” another devotee shared.

“How can one be so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

“Dua, I absolutely love your red hair, it looks so amazing on you. You’re so insanely beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Lipa is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 24-year-old impressed fans in a multicolored string bikini set with jewels embroidered all over. The bikini top was pink on one side and yellow on the other while the bottoms appeared to be turquoise. Lipa accessorized herself with small earrings and pulled her blond and brunette hair up. She seemed to be going for a natural makeup look while enjoying the sunny weather. In one slide, she protected herself with a black cap.