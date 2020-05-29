Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Abs In Sexy, Fire-Inspired Sweat Set

Tarsha Whitmore took to Instagram earlier today to prove that both comfort and sexiness can go hand-in-hand. The model delighted fans with a sizzling new shot that showed her rocking a white sweat set.

The photo captured Tarsha posed in a parking garage — something that people know has become a frequent backdrop for her social media shares. As her geotag indicated, she was in the Gold Coast of Australia, where she currently resides. She gazed into the camera with a sultry stare, parting her lips ever so slightly while striking a confident pose.

Tarsha opted for a white two-piece set that was comprised of a sweatshirt and matching pants. On her upper half, she rocked a hoodie with a black graphic on the front and a set of thin drawstrings that fell past her chest. She playfully lifted the bottom of the garment to expose her pierced navel and taut tummy for her eager fans. The bottom of the garment boasted a funky, pink flame graphic that added a pop of color to the otherwise simple ensemble.

Tarsha’s bottoms were just as baggy as her top, and its thick waistband rested on her hips while she tugged at the fabric to expose even more of her abs. The sweats had drawstrings that matched those that were on top, as well as the same graphic near her thigh. Only a portion of her ankles was visible, and they also appeared to have a pink flame design. The model did not add any additional accessories to her outfit, aside from a silver stud on her belly button.

Tarsha wore her caramel-dyed tresses with a sleek middle part, and hair spilled over both her shoulders. She completed her outfit with a full application of makeup that appeared to include a smoky eye. The model also seemed to line her cheekbones with a light pink blush, finishing off the look with a glittery highlighter.

In her caption, the Aussie-born babe shared that comfort is key while crediting boohooMAN for her sexy attire.

In the hour that the upload has been live on her page, fans have gone wild for it. The post has earned over 8,000 likes and 191 comments.

“Brb buying this outfit, won’t look as hot as u wearing it but ill try,” one follower commented, adding a few flames.

“This look is an absolute vibe,” a second social media user raved.

“You are actually the hottest,” another exclaimed.