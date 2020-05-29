Fitness Model Lauren Simpson Works Her Enviable Glutes In Tiny Purple Booty Shorts

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted her latest workout video to her large Instagram collection on Friday, May 29. The video featured the model working her glutes on the roof of a parking garage.

For the workout, Lauren dressed in an all-purple outfit that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top was low-cut, showing off the model’s cleavage and included cut-outs along the chest. The back featured several cut-outs as well. On her lower half, Lauren sported a pair of spandex shorts that rose high on her hips and extended to just below her backside, leaving the length of her chiseled legs exposed. The shorts featured pinched material along the back and dark-purple stripes at the hips.

Lauren wore a pair of white and black Nike sneakers for footwear and white socks that rose to mid-calf level. Her long, platinum blond tresses were styled in two French braids that extended down to her waist. The fitness trainer appeared to have added a generous coating of black mascara, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss to complete the look.

The glute workout was comprised of six different exercises, each featured in an individual video. Lauren used a black exercise mat to create a barrier between her body and the concrete parking lot and added a silver booty band for resistance. A set of black dumbbells completed the equipment requirements.

The first exercise in the routine was the glute bridge. Lauren positioned her body on her back with her legs bent and the booty band wrapped around her thighs to complete the move. In the second video, Lauren demonstrated the seated abduction, bending her knees and spreading her legs out and towards the ground. The third exercise was the triple pulse sumo squat, a variation on the normal squat while using a dumbbell.

In the fourth video, Lauren performed a series of B-stance RDLs, placing one dumbbell in each hand. The final two exercises in the circuit were the monster walk using the booty band and the extra-range side-lying clams.

In the caption of the post, Lauren wrote out the exercises and encouraged her trainees to complete 15 to 20 reps for each exercise for a total of three to four rounds. She also mentioned that her fans can buy the booty band she used in the workout on her website, which ships worldwide.

The post earned hundreds of likes and dozens of comments just within the first half hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.