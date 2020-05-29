Meg Kylie Basks In The Sunlight While Wearing A Tiny Bikini

Meg Kylie made her 806,000 followers happy with a brand-new bikini snapshot uploaded to her Instagram page on Friday, May 29. The Australian model rocked a light-colored two-piece swimsuit that showcased her enviable curves and assets.

In the update, Meg appeared to be photographed at her balcony. She spread her legs and did a squat on the tiled floor. She posed by angling her body sideways and placed her hands on her thighs while basking in the warm sunshine. She looked to the side, presumably checking on something that caught her attention. As the sun seemed too bright, she sported a staw visor that covered her eyes from the sunlight.

The 23-year-old rocked an off-white bikini with tiny silver prints. The top featured minuscule, full-lined triangle cups that hardly contained her ample chest. The plunging neckline gave her fans a nice view of her décolletage, as the garment had a snug fit that made her cleavage look prominent. The straps that provided support went over her beck, and another pair tied around her back.

She sported a pair of ultra-revealing bottoms that had a small piece of fabric that covered her privates. The low-cut waistline allowed her to show a lot of skin across her toned midsection. It highlighted her flat tummy and abs. Tiny straps were tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

Meg accessorized with her usual gold necklace. It was unknown whether she had earrings on, as her hair blocked her ears from view. She wore her long blond locks down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She seemingly enhanced her beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to wear a full-coverage foundation, a hint of blush, and some lip gloss.

In the caption, Meg expressed her thoughts about the warm season. She tagged Fashion Nova in the photo, which revealed that the brand sponsored her sexy swimwear.

Like a lot of her posts, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The latest post received more than 11,600 likes and over 80 comments in less than a day. Countless admirers dropped gushing messages, while others opted to express their feelings with their choice of emoji.

“You are so beautiful! That bikini was made for you especially,” wrote one of her fans.

“I am in love with your complexion and insane body. Summer is missing you too!” gushed another admirer.

“Bronze goddess,” wrote a third social media user, adding a string of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re hotter than Kylie,” added a fourth Instagram follower.