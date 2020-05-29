Bebe Rexha Rocks A Fierce Pose In Crop Top & Skinny Jeans For Latest Instagram Upload

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself. The blond beauty is no stranger to impressing fans with her outfit choices and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The 30-year-old stunned in a white crop top that displayed her arms and midriff. She paired the ensemble with high-waisted white skinny jeans and chunky lace-up sneakers. Rexha accessorized herself with earrings and applied a coat of white nail polish to her short nails. She sported her shoulder-length blond straight hair down and placed the left-hand side of her locks behind her ear. For her makeup application, she looked to have put on black mascara, eyeliner, and lipstick.

In the image, Rexha posed outdoors in front of a door. She was captured from behind and looked over her shoulder directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. The “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” songstress raised one hand to the door and placed the other on her booty. Rexha parted her legs and rested one foot on tiptoes.

The singer geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, letting fans know where this photo took place. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, lots of high-profile celebrities have been sharing content from their homes during their self-isolation. In a separate Instagram upload, Rexha explained that she had spent 64 days in quarantine and geotagged the post with the same location.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 760,000 likes and over 5,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.3 million followers.

“Damn girl, you thicker than a snicker,” one user wrote.

“YOU ALWAYS LOOK SO GOOD,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“This outfit looks so good on you. You can literally rock anything. I love you Bebe,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“OKAY QUEEN YOU LOOK BREATHTAKING,” a fourth passionate admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Rexha. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a couple of photos of herself that were part of a paid partnership for nail polish company Sinful Colors.

In one shot, the entertainer posed in a garment with thin black straps. She rocked half of her short blond hair down and the rest in a high ponytail. Rexha seemingly wore a coat of lipstick, winged eyeliner, and thick mascara for her makeup application. Rexha held a taco in her hand and sported her nails short with spotted yellow nail polish.