Savannah Chrisley Wows In A Floral String Bikini At The Beach

The reality star sizzled in a two-piece as she cuddled up to boyfriend Nic Kerdiles.

Savannah Chrisley sizzled and flashed some serious skin in a triangle bikini during a recent trip to the beach. The 22-year-old daughter of Julie and Todd Chrisley wowed in a gorgeous new shot she posted to her Instagram account this week which showed her as she cuddled up to her fiance, Nic Kerdiles, on the sand.

In the snap, which she shared with her 2 million followers on May 28, the Chrisley Knows Best star put her arms around her man as they both flashed big smiles and posed in front of the ocean. Savannah wowed in a blue floral bikini that revealed her glowing tan.

The bikini top was made up of two triangles of blue floral print material over her chest. It was held up by a thin string tied around her waist and two more that were tied behind the back of her neck.

She kept things matching as she put her toned body and flawless tan on show. Savannah rocked a pair of skimpy bottoms with ties over both hips in the same blue floral print that showed off her tan lines as the waves crashed behind her.

Savannah — who also stars in her own USA Network spin-off show called Growing Up Chrisley alongside her brother Chase — had her blond hair slicked back after she seemingly took a dip in the ocean. She stood side on to the camera while she got cozy with Nic, who went shirtless and showed off his own tan for their fun beach day.

The retired ice hockey player rocked a backwards baseball cap and also almost matched his wife-to-be with his swim shorts. The bottoms were made up of a very similar floral print with a slightly lighter blue background.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section. Many Instagram users pointed out Savannah’s obvious hard work in the gym.

“Damn you look amazing,” one person said with three fire emoji.

“You’re gorgeous!” another Instagram user told Savannah.

A third person described the duo as a “beautiful couple.”

Another fan said the couple, who got engaged in December 2018, “look so cute together.”

Savannah’s new bikini beach photo has received over 57,000 likes in the first eight hours since she shared it.

The latest look at the reality star’s fit and toned bikini body came around a month after she last treated her Instagram followers to another sizzling bikini snap.

In that photo, she hit the swimming pool in a bright orange string two-piece as she showed off a big smile during a past vacation to the Cayman Islands.