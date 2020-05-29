Laura Amy Soaks Up Some Sun In A Skimpy Plaid Bikini On Her Balcony

As Australia is headed for the cold season — the continent is about to see its first days of winter starting Monday — Laura Amy is making the most out of autumn’s final sunny days. The fitness model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a bikini photo of herself soaking up some sun on her balcony, tantalizing fans with her killer curves.

In the snapshot, the buxom brunette wore a plaid two-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination, flaunting her shapely chest and round hip. She was seated on a lounge sofa, letting herself be photographed from the profile to showcase her lithe waist and hourglass frame. Sunlight illuminated her toned body, accentuating her all-over glow and lending a sexy sheen to her supple skin.

Her string bikini was a halterneck style and featured a skimpy top that tied in the front with a large, loopy bow draping over her midriff. The ruched top failed to completely cover her curves, flashing a great deal of sideboob and exposing her cleavage due to the small, triangle cups being spaced wide apart. The look was complete with thin spaghetti straps that framed her ample decolletage area, which Laura adorned with a gold pendant necklace that further lured the gaze to her voluptuous bust.

On her bottom half, the bombshell wore a barely-there thong that mirrored the strappy design of the top, tying on her hips with a pair of droopy bows. While the bottoms were not fully showcased in the seated pose, fans could notice their incredible high cut. The item had no trouble showing off her hip and thighs, while also baring her chiseled tummy thanks to its low-cut, scooped waistline.

The bathing suit was an understated beige color adorned with crisscrossing brown-and-gray stripes — a perfect fall plaid that accentuated her glowing tan. Laura matched her manicure to her swimwear, painting her long nails a subtle, cream shade. She added some extra bling with a textured cuff bracelet. She wore her hair down, letting her long, raven tresses brush over her back in an unruly fashion.

The dark-haired beauty sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. She highlighted her pretty features with a glossy nude lipstick and showed off her sculpted eyebrows, which looked perfectly arched.

Laura topped off her look with dark sunglasses, which she wore on the top of her head, most likely so she could show off her chic glam. However, the model was forced to shield her eyes from the glaring sun with her hand, which prompted several remarks from her followers.

“Caught between giving a you a compliment or pointing out you have sunnys [sic] on ya head,” wrote one person, who added a laughing-crying emoji.

“U can’t hide from the sun girl the sun love [sic] u,” read another message.

Gushing comments also started rolling in, as followers seemed captivated with the hot beach-babe look. Her admirers showered Laura with effusive praise, telling her she looked “incredible,” “stunning,” and “fabulous.”

“Your bod is perfection,” penned one Instagrammer, ending with a fire emoji.

“Perfection,” agreed Playboy hottie Dasha Mart, adding four heart-eyes emoji.

Fellow Australian model Abby Dowse also chimed in, leaving a heart in the comments section.

As of this writing, the photo has been live for 13 hours and has amassed more than 15,100 likes and 355 comments.