Demi Lovato Sizzles In A Plunging Swimsuit In The Pool With Boyfriend Max Ehrich

Demi and the 'Young and the Restless' actor got very wet and very cozy.

Demi Lovato seriously stunned in a plunging swimsuit in a series of hot new pool pics with her new boyfriend, former The Young and the Restless and Under the Dome actor Max Ehrich. The loved up couple packed on the PDA in the social media snaps as they got very cozy in the swimming pool together.

Demi shared the upload to her Instagram account on May 28. It was made up of four different photos of herself and Max cuddling in the water.

In the first shot contained in the multi-photo upload, Max nuzzled Demi’s neck as she placed her left arm around him. Both were soaking wet in the water while the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer rocked a pair of shades with red lenses low on her nose as she looked over the frames at the camera.

She also showed off her body confidence in a plunging black swimsuit with a sweetheart neckline that showed off her glowing tan on her decolletage. Her dark, wet hair was pushed over to the left side of her face.

In the second snap, Demi looked down and placed her bright red manicured hand on her man’s neck as she snapped away with her phone in her right hand.

In the next photo, the star looked at her boyfriend and opened her mouth. They looked seriously adorable and smiled at one another as if they were about to share a kiss.

In the fourth and final picture, things were a little more sultry. Demi gave the camera a smoldering look while Max rested his chin on his girlfriend’s left shoulder.

Demi’s swimwear snaps have received more than 880,000 likes in the first seven hours since she shared them to her account as well as over 6,000 comments. The comments section was full of praise for the singer and actress and her boyfriend.

“Love to see u happy mama,” one person wrote.

“Yasss queen!!! Post your mannnnn. So happy you’re happy,” another Instagram user said.

A third noted Demi’s obvious body confidence. They wrote, “OMG QUEEN OF BODY.”

“LOVE THIS RELATIONSHIP SO MUCH,” another comment, written in all caps, read.

Demi and Max were first romantically linked back in March after the twosome posted a few flirty comments on each other’s Instagram photos.

The couple then went Instagram official on Demi’s account on May 9, when the star shared a sweet video of herself and her man dancing to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s lockdown duet “Stuck with U”. In the caption, she told fans that she was “like really REALLY happy” right now.