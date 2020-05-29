‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Prepares To Drop A Bombshell On Kayla

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, May 29, 2020 reveal that there will be some very emotional scenes to close out yet another week in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) prepare to tell his ex-wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) that he wants to get back together.

This will come as a huge shocker to Kayla, who still considers Steve to be the love of her life. However, once Steve came back to town and regained his memories after being brainwashed to believe that he was Stephano DiMera, he told Kayla that he didn’t want to rekindle their romantic relationship.

Steve decided that since he’s been a failure of a husband to Kayla that she was better off staying with her current boyfriend, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). Steve believed that Justin treated Kayla with kindness and respect, and decided that he no longer deserved her love.

However, it seems that things have changed. Steve has decided that he’s going to fight for Kayla after all, and this will put Kayla in a very awkward position. She’ll now have to choose between Steve, who has has a long history with, and Justin who has been her rock over the past year.

This couldn’t come at a worse time for Justin, who has now decided that he is going to propose marriage to Kayla. On Thursday’s episode, Justin was seen heading to the grave of his late wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans), to ask for her permission to pop the question to Kayla.

On Friday, spoilers suggest that Justin will meet up with his son, Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) at Adrienne’s grave, where the father and son will have a heart-to-heart conversation. Justin will likely tell Sonny about his plans to propose to Kayla, and hope to get his blessing.

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) will rip into Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) for betraying Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) by making him believe that his daughter, Rachel Isabella, had died shortly after birth.

In order to make amends with Brady, Victor decided to offer him the position of CEO of Titan Industries, which now leaves his nephew, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) out of a job.

On Friday, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Xander confronts Brady about stabbing him in the back and stealing the job from under him. The two men already have plenty of bad blood and another altercation could be in the future.