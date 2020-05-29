Monica Huldt Goes Scantily Clad In A Black Lingerie Set Complete With Garter Belt

Monica Huldt went scantily clad in some skimpy lingerie for her most recent Instagram upload on Thursday. The stunning model showed some skin while revealing her excitement for the restaurants to be opening back up.

In the sexy snap, Monica looked drop dead gorgeous as she wore a black underwear set. The bra flaunted her massive cleavage while putting her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

She also sported a pair of black panties that hugged her curvy hips tightly. The matching garter belt fit snugly around her tiny waist and accentuated her lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs could also be seen in the shot.

Monica posed in a doorway. She had one arm placed behind her head while the other reached out to lean against the nearby wall. She bent one knee and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, her reflection could be seen in a large mirror.

Monica had her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose curls that were pushed over her shoulder as they cascaded down her chest.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the shot. The stunning look appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and shaped eyebrows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with heavy pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with light pink lipstick.

Monica’s 630,000-plus followers weren’t shy about showing their love for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 8,900 times within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. Admirers also took to the time to leave nearly 200 messages in the comments section.

“Loveeee your lingerie,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful body beautiful hair beautiful face beautiful eyes,” another stated.

“Wow you just made my day so beautiful lady,” a third comment read.

“Lord you’re so unbelievably wonderful,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits. She’s been seen sporting revealing outfits such as tiny lingerie, plunging tops, and scanty bathing suits in many of her online photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a hot pink thong lingerie set and nude stockings. To date, that photo has garnered more than 9,300 likes and over 140 comments.