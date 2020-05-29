Cosplay Model Alyson Tabbitha Wows In A Strapless Bikini During Birthday Trip With Her Sister Madison Kate

Alyson revealed that she spent her birthday at a "very empty dog beach."

Cosplay model Alyson Tabbitha looked sublime in a strapless bikini in a series of photos that she uploaded to Instagram on Thursday. The social media star’s snapshots were taken as she celebrated her birthday on a beach. She was joined by her sister, fellow cosplayer Madison Kate.

Alyson is famous for totally transforming herself into a wide array of beloved characters, from superheroes like Wonder Woman to Disney princesses like Frozen royal Elsa. She’s dressed up like Harley Quinn, a Batman villainess who is a popular muse among female cosplayers, and she’s even impressed fans by recreating the costumes of male characters like Johnny Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean swashbuckler Captain Jack Sparrow. However, all she had to do was be herself to wow her fans on her birthday.

In the set of photos that Alyson shared with her 1.1 Instagram followers, she was pictured rocking a sea foam green bikini. Her swimsuit included a bandeau top and matching bottoms with a high waistline that hit right below the navel. The design showcased Alyson’s hourglass shape. The briefs also had high-cut sides that elongated her shapely legs.

Alyson wore her brunette hair down in loose, beachy waves. The sunlight brought out the warm copper tones in the length of her long locks. Alyson’s hairstyle also included thick bangs.

For her beauty look, the model appeared to wear bright pink lip color, rosy blush, winged eyeliner, and mascara. Her pale skin looked flawless, and her freckles were visible. Her accessories included a pair of diamond solitaire earrings, multiple bracelets, and a floral choker that added a touch of whimsy to her look.

Two of Alyson’s photos were closeup shots, and another provided a peek at the back of her bikini as she posed to the side. The backdrop of these photos was the sparkling ocean. Other snapshots were taken from a distance. They showed Alyson enjoying the company of two canine companions as they strolled through the damp sand.

In the final photo, Alyson posed with her sister. Madison rocked a black lettuce-trim bikini with a pair of denim cutoffs and a dark gray sweatshirt tied around her waist. The stunning redhead was sitting on a beach blanket with Alyson and an adorable pug who appeared to be wearing a doggie-sized life jacket.

In the caption of her post, Alyson reflected back on how crazy the past year has been, and she thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. She also revealed that the unidentified dog beach where she celebrated her birthday was “very empty.”

Since it was initially uploaded, Alyson’s birthday slideshow has racked up over 76,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Omg you look incredible,” read one response to her post.

“You look gorgeous! Happy birthday!!” another fan wrote.

“Wow you are always stunning whether cosplay or as yourself,” a third admirer remark.