Lindsay Brewer Looks Like A Total Smokeshow In A White Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes

Lindsay Brewer slayed in a racy little outfit while spending the day at the beach for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday. The sexy race car driver flashed her curves while revealing that she was over the moon about the beaches reopening.

In the revealing shots, Lindsay looked like a total smokeshow as she donned a skimpy white bikini top. The tiny garment flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline to flash her ample cleavage. The knotted top also showed off her flat tummy and washboard abs.

She teamed the bikini top with a pair of Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts fit snugly around her tiny waist while also showing off her curvy hips and long, lean legs. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, she posed with one knee bent and both of her arms hanging at her sides. She also beamed a huge smile at the camera. In the second snap, Lindsay pushed one hip out and wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a white sand beach and a large boulder could be seen.

Lindsay wore her blond hair in a side part. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos. The glam look appeared to include thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and defined brows.

She seemed to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with light pink lipstick on her full lips.

Lindsay’s over 1.2 million followers fell in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 26,000 times within the first four hours after it was uploaded to her account. Fans also shared their opinions in the comments section, leaving over 280 messages during that time.

“Wow you’re so beautiful honey,” one follower wrote.

“A treat for sore eyes,” gushed another.

“Love seeing you on the beach,” a third social media user declared.

“Barbie,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay thrilled her followers earlier this month when she donned a skimpy white crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans while hanging out in her car. To date, that post has racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 800 comments.