Arkansas Boy, 9, Dies In A Suspected Dog Attack, Sheriff’s Office Investigating

A 9-year-old boy from Faulkner County, Arkansas, has died from a suspected dog attack on Thursday morning, according to a press release issued by the Faulkner County Sheriff’s office.

The boy’s mother allegedly asked him to get the mail in the morning. The mother realized he had not returned after a few minutes and went out to find him. When she could not locate her son, she contacted the authorities at around 9:15 a.m.

She told the responding cops that she had noticed “several dogs running from a field near her home.”

The 9-year-old’s body was later found dead from a suspected dog attack. It is not clear how the officers knew that a dog attack was the potential cause of death.

The Faulkner County Major Crimes Unit responded to the incident, which led to several people being questioned regarding the alleged animal attack. The Conway Animal Shelter was called in for assistance, and the dogs were taken into quarantine pending further investigation. The animals reportedly came from a home located on Chambers Lane.

Thus far, no details have been released regarding the names of the dog owners. If any arrests have been made in relation to the case, the details have not yet been released to the public.

Their home is in Mount Vernon, which is not far from Little Rock, said an article from NBC News.

On social media, many people expressed their sympathies and condolences to the family. The majority of users said they felt for the family and hoped that they would be able to find a definitive answer as to what happened.

A few Twitter users wrote that they hoped the dog owners would be held responsible and charged accordingly. Some users had questions about the breed of dogs supposedly involved. Several folks theorized that Pitbulls may have been the breed.

“I believe there was another young boy killed by dogs in Arkansas several years ago,” wrote one person.

“What a horrible piece of news I have ever heard! It is also impossible to imagine. People should take care of their pets, dogs, or cats to prevent them from attacking others, especially children, who don’t have the ability to deal with this kind of situation.”

However, there were other people who thought the story seemed suspicious and wondered if there were more details not yet revealed to the public.

“What?! Who didn’t hear dogs barking and a 9 year old screaming? Checking the mail takes 2 seconds. There’s no way,” said another user.