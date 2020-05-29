Casey Costelloe Looks Smoking Hot While Wearing A Strapless White Thong Two-Piece: ‘Goodbye Bikinis’

Casey Costelloe is saying goodbye to her bikini as she prepares for the start of winter in Australia. The model flashed her curves for her latest Instagram update on Thursday.

In the racy photos, Casey looked smoking hot as she donned a strapless white bikini. The tiny tube top showcased her muscular arms and shoulders and fit snugly around her ample bust while flaunting her cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms clung tightly around her tiny waist while showing off her curvy hips and round booty. She also put her flat tummy, toned abs, and killer legs on full display in the shots. She accessorized the style with gold hoop earrings, a ring on her finger, and a dainty chain around her neck.

In the first photo, Casey posed with her backside towards that camera as she reached out to touch a large rock structure in front of her. In the second shot, she placed one hand on her head and arched her back. The final snap featured her looking over her shoulder with a seductive stare into the camera.

Casey wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the strands in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The glam look appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She seemed to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She also looked to complete the application with nude lips.

Casey’s 804,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the sexy photos. Fans clicked the like button more than 3,300 times within the first five hours after it was uploaded to the platform. Admirers also hit up the comments section with over 130 messages.

“You are adorable in any outfit,” one follower declared.

“Looking amazing,” gushed another.

“Breathtaking beauty,” a third comment read.

“You look amazing, stay warm lady,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model has become known for showing off her fit physique in teeny tiny ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and racy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey delighted her followers just last week when she rocked a gorgeous green string bikini at the beach. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, the pic has reeled in more than 14,000 likes and over 400 comments.