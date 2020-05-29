Elsa Jean Gets Soaking Wet While Taking A Shower In A Pink Knotted Bikini

Elsa Jean looked gorgeous while wearing a skimpy bathing suit in her latest Instagram snap. The model showcased her fit figure while taking a shower.

In the racy pic, Elsa looked hotter than ever while wearing a light pink floral bikini. The top featured tiny straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also boasted a knotted element and a low cut that flashed her ample cleavage.

The matching high-waisted bottoms flat snugly around her tiny waist and her curvy hips while showing off her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Fans also got a peek at her killer legs in the shot.

Elsa stood under an outdoor shower with both of her hands on her head as she got soaking wet. Water streamed down her body as she closed her eyes and tilted her head back. A gray sky and tons of green foliage were visible in the background.

Elsa wore her blond hair pushed back behind her head. The long, straight strands were drenched as the fell down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the snap. The application seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, and chin. She looked to complete her face with light pink lipstick.

Elsa’s over 1.9 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 44,000 times within the first six hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 370 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Oh, nothing better than an outdoor shower,” one follower stated.

“I love you beautiful,” declared another.

“You look sexy girl in the bikini,” a third social media user gushed.

“110% gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her go scantily clad in skimpy little outfits for her online photos. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and plunging tops in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elsa recently piqued the interest of her followers while showing off her insane curves in a black satin lingerie set. That upload also proved to be a popular one. To date, that photo has racked up more than 127,000 likes and over 1,600 comments.