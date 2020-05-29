Elena Romanova Shows Off Her Perfect Figure In A Black Swimsuit

Ukrainian model Elena Romanova, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, took to her Instagram page on Thursday and treated her 1.3 million fans to a very hot swimsuit snap.

In the picture, Elena could be seen rocking a black one-piece bathing suit that featured a plunging neckline. As a result, she showed off a glimpse of her cleavage to tease her fans. Additionally, the high-cut bottoms of the swimsuit enabled her to put her sexy legs and thighs on full display. According to the logo printed on the swimsuit, it was from the CBD company, Dubiels, which apparently sponsored the post.

She appeared to have worn a full face of makeup in keeping with her sexy outfit. The application seemingly included a foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. It looked like she dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush, wore a mocha shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, and a thin coat of mascara. Finally, she also had her nails painted with orange polish.

Elena wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and ample bosoms.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Punte De Mita, a private peninsula located on the north end of Banderas Bay in Nayarit, Mexico.

To strike a pose, Elena stood outdoors against the background of some trees. She kept one of her hands on her waist and held the other one behind her head, and gazed right at the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Elena informed her fans that the snap was a throwback one when she was “thicker than a snicker.” She also tagged her photographer Moezart in her post for acknowledgment. That apart, she also asked her fans about the places that they would like to visit once the coronavirus crisis is over.

Within an hour of going live, the picture accrued more than 4,000 likes and about 140 comments.

“Wow, you are so incredibly beautiful!” one of her fans commented on the picture, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“I love your beautiful body and those pretty eyes of yours. Good morning!” another user chimed in.

“You are gorgeous and wonderful. Your beauty enchants me. Sending you kisses,” a third admirer remarked.

“What a sensual goddess! Love you,” a fourth follower wrote.

Elena often teases her fans with her skin-baring snaps, all of which tend to become popular among her fans. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a sultry snapshot in April, one in which she rocked a barely-there G-string that she paired with a revealing black cage bra.