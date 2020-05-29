WWE News: Eric Bischoff Reveals If He Thinks Brock Lesnar Will Ever Wrestle Again

Brock Lesnar hasn’t been seen or heard of since losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Some people believe that he’s taking his usual time off after an extended run or staying away due to the coronavirus pandemic. As fans await when the “Beast Incarnate” returns, wrestling industry veteran Eric Bischoff has chimed in on whether he believes Lesnar is ever going to return and wrestle again.

Lesnar has lost his last two matches at WrestleMania, and he’s getting ready to turn 43 this summer. Some people feel as if he’s accomplished everything in the world of professional wrestling. With that, it’s not out of the question for him to step away from the squared circle.

On a recent episode of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast, the former executive director of Friday Night SmackDown addressed the former champ.

“If there’s anybody that’s qualified to say ‘never say never,’ that would be me. I just can’t allow myself to think there’s a situation where he’s never going to come back. I don’t think he wants to. Let’s start out with the reality of it: he certainly doesn’t need to. Then, it comes down to want to.”

Since January 2019, Lesnar has participated in a mere 11 matches. One of those was the men’s battle royal at the Royal Rumble.

Last year, Lesnar made $10 million in salary from WWE, and Bischoff says that no one can determine if that is enough for someone else. He added that it is completely “subjective” to think that amount of money is “a lot” for Lesnar as he may still want to make more.

Lesnar is always a massive draw for WWE, and he brings in plenty of attention when he’s involved in a match on any card. At the last two events in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar quickly defeated Cain Velasquez and pinned Ricochet to defend his title.

At WrestleMania 36, McIntyre shocked the world when he took down the champion who had dominated since winning the title in October. The empty-arena match was Lesnar’s last appearance, and announcers haven’t even mentioned his name on WWE television.

Bischoff feels as if Lesnar is “added credibility and believability to the product” that WWE delivers to the fans. He added that he couldn’t picture him being involved in the over-the-top Men’s Ladder Match at Money In The Bank as he’s too serious of a character for that.

While it is up in the air as of this time, the idea that Lesnar will never return to WWE again may still be farfetched.