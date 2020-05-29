Viki Odintcova Sizzles In A Maroon Lace Bralette On Instagram

Russian model Viki Odintcova took to her Instagram page on Thursday and wowed her fans with a very hot lingerie snap.

In the picture, Viki could be seen rocking a maroon lace bralette that featured scalloped edges, thin straps held together with a gold hook, a plunging neckline, and a pushup feature. As a result, she provided her fans with an eyeful of her enviable cleavage. The racy ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her bare midsection.

She teamed the bralette with a pair of gray joggers and a brown sweater that she slipped off her shoulders.

In terms of her makeups, she appeared to have applied a beige foundation that gave her face a flawless, matte finish. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a pink blush and opted for a shimmery pink lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout. Viki appeared to have finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows and a thin coat of mascara.

She wore her highlighted tresses down and let her locks fall over the side of her face and shoulders. She ditched jewelry items to keep it simple.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Viki’s hometown of Moscow, Russia. For the shoot, she stood at a nondescript location, against the background of a gray wall. She tilted her head, held one of her hands behind her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right at the camera.

Since a picture is worth a thousand words, she decided not to add a caption. Instead, she just used a heart emoji and used several hashtags, many of which were names of different cities across the world.

Within 10 hours of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture has racked up more than 121,000 likes. Additionally, Viki’s admirers also flocked to the comments section and posted 800-plus comments to praise her sexy figure and beautiful facial features.

“Oh wow, I love Russian women so much. They are the most beautiful. And you are surely a class apart,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Damn, what a sexy bra. I love it,” another user chimed in.

“You are so pretty and hot. Do you have a boyfriend, Viki?” a third follower questioned.

“Hey, can you please stop teasing me with these sexy pics? I can’t take my eyes off you,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Whether she strips down to her lingerie and bikinis or wears a glamorous dress, Viki never fails to impress her fans with her hot pics. Not too long ago, she shared a snapshot in which she rocked a chic black sports bra, one through which she showed off a glimpse of her cleavage.